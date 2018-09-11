Deputies investigate 2 armed robberies in Greenville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville County deputies on the scene of an armed robbery at Burger King at 5013 Pelham Road in Greenville (WSPA).

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Deputies are investigating two armed robberies that happened within a half mile over a 30-minute time frame in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the Walgreens at 1 The Parkway in Greenville was robbed at 8:13 a.m. About 15 minutes later, the Burger King at 5013 Pelham Road was robbed.

Deputies say the suspect entered both businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money.

While the suspect wasn't able to get any money from the Walgreens, they stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Burger King before running from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to gather a suspect description and photographs to release.

Deputies say the investigation is in its early stages, but investigators are looking into the possibility that the same suspect carried out both robberies.

The suspect is wore a green shirt, blue jeans and a stocking hat. During the Walgreens robbery, the suspect had on a gray shirt. He has a slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches. He's believed to be in an early 2000’s model silver sedan vehicle.

The sheriff's office released photographs from a store’s surveillance systems.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

