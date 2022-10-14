Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating two unrelated stabbings early Friday morning at different Greenville County bars.

The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to the first stabbing close to 1 a.m. at the VIP Latino Bar located at 1934 Cedar Lane Road.

Deputies transported a man to the hospital for their injuries.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to another bar fight at Chat and Chew located at 1600 Piedmont Highway.

One victim was transported to the hospital according to deputies. Another victim believed to be involved in the incident was also dropped off at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the stabbings at this time.