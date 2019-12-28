Deputies investigate after 1 shot outside business in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are investigating an early- morning shooting that injured one person.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Boyd’s on West Market Street in reference to a shooting incident.

An altercation began inside the establishment and in the parking lot a person was shot at least one time, deputies say.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Detectives and Forensic Investigators responded and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word yet on possible suspects.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.