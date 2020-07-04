Deputies investigate after security guard shot in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a security guard that happened early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened at Dolce on White Horse Road at 4:14 a.m.

The victim, who is a security guard, was shot at least one time, according to the sheriff’s office.

That person is being treated at a hospital.

A deputy saw a subject running away from the scene and jumping a fence. The subject got into a vehicle, which fled the scene, deputies said.

They located the vehicle on White Horse Road and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended at Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park.

2 subjects were detained and were transported to be interviewed. One subject, the driver, fled the scene on foot.

A Sheriff’s Office K9 was utilized to track the driver, however he was not located. The only description deputies have is a male wearing all black.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.