CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in Candler.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation into a shooting death that took place on Davis Drive in Candler shortly after midnight on July 26. Joshua Silvers, 27, was shot and killed outside the residence, deputies said.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to to update this story as we learn more.