Deputies investigate deadly shooting on E. Caroline St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Greenville County Thursday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Caroline Street at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they located a man who was deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.