GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing in Greenville County that happened Saturday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at Silver Creek Apartments on Ashe Drive at about 10:09 a.m.

Deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing on Ashe Dr. (WSPA)

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.