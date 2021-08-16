Deputies investigate deaths of 2 men near Edwards Ln. in Pickens Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported the incorrect date.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Pickens County.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the area of Edwards Lane in Central at about 12:57 a.m. Monday. Deputies say they found two men deceased just feet from a paved driveway.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have been in the area over the past 24 hours and noticed anything unusual is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store