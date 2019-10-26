Deputies investigate deadly stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in Piedmont.

Deputies say a man’s body was found slumped over a bicycle on Labonte Drive in Piedmont on Friday night.

Deputies received the call at about 11:20 p.m. regarding a body that was found slumped over the bicycle.

The man was still breathing, but non- responsive when deputies arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, deputies said.

The coroner identified that person as 53-year-old Stevie Thompson, of Piedmont, and determined the cause of death to be a stab wound.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word yet on possible suspects.

Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Check back for updates.