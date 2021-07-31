Deputies investigate drive-by shooting at Greenwood nightclub

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at a Greenwood nightclub early Saturday morning.

Sergeant Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a victim suffering a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital around 1:38 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said the shooting occurred at the Vault nightclub in Greenwood.

Sergeant Graham said it was a drive-by shooting and that one security guard was grazed by a bullet in the incident.

Investigators are going over surveillance footage to gather more details on the shooting. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

