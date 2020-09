FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Fountain Inn.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a man dead on Garth Rd. Friday night.

According to the Laurens County Coroner, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Wilton Webb, of Garth Rd.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning, the coroner said. There is no word yet on possible suspects or arrests.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.