Deputies investigate man impersonating officer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say that they are investigating a man impersonating a deputy.

They say the subject is a tall African American male with a muscular build wearing a dark button up shirt. He also has a badge of some sort and a gun on his hip, deputies said.

He was driving a black Chevy Impala with yellow markings like the newer patrol cars of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

The exception is that the suspect’s car only has “Greenville CO.” and not “Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.”

The suspect has already pulled at least one person over, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that none of their black with yellow striped patrol cars are Chevy Impalas, but are in fact Dodge Chargers and Ford Explorers.

The sheriff’s office also still uses some patrol cars that are the older blue color with yellow marking.

At anytime you are being signaled to pull over by law enforcement, deputies say to pull over in a well lit and public place.

They say that you can also call dispatch to confirm the traffic stop.

Anyone with information on this subject is encouraged to call in to the sheriff’s office or crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

