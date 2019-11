CHESTER, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chester that happened on Saturday.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, SLED is now on scene at Walmart- which is located at J A Cochran Bypass.

They say Walmart is closed until further notice while officials investigate.

There is no word yet on injuries or possible suspects.

