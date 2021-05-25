Deputies investigate overnight shooting on Judson Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person in Greenville County.

Deputies responded to a residence on Judson Rd. at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a victim inside, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They believe the occupant was struck by a bullet that came from outside.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.