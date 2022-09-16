GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday morning in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting at Ben Hamby Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are gathering information to determine the motive and suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.