Deputies investigate shooting into Greenville Co. residence that injured man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Greenville County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting on McArthur St. at about 3:53 a.m.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies learned that a vehicle drove by and shot in to the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. There is no suspect information at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store