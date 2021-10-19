Deputies investigate shooting into Greenville Co. residence that injured man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Greenville County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting on McArthur St. at about 3:53 a.m.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies learned that a vehicle drove by and shot in to the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. There is no suspect information at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.