Deputies investigate shooting on Lakeshore Dr. in Anderson Co.

Deputies responded to Lakeshore Dr. for a shooting on Wednesday. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Anderson County that injured two people.

Deputies responded to Lakeshore Drive on Wednesday in reference to an altercation that led to gunfire.

Deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time.

Deputies were then advised that a second adult male had been shot while at the Lakeshore address and was now at a residence on Thomason Circle.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Forensic Investigators and Detectives have responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Lakeshore Dr. is closed at this time as the sheriff’s office investigates.

They say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.