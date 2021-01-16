Deputies investigate shots fired at party in Union Co. overnight, no injuries reported

by: WSPA Staff

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shots fired incident at the Buffalo Teen Center overnight.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at the center in the Buffalo community Friday night and located a large crowd of juveniles running from that location and taking cover.

Deputies interviewed partiers and collected evidence, finding multiple shell casings in the parking lot. There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611 or Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

