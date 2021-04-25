Deputies investigate stabbing on Fiesta Ln. in Henderson Co.

News

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a stabbing in the Fruitland Community.

At about 8:43 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Fiesta Lane in the Fruitland Community.

This is an on-going investigation, deputies said. The scene is being processed and interviews are being conducted.

They say it is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

