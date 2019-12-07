Deputies investigating after 1 shot on Shenandoah Drive in Anderson Co.

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Shenandoah Drive in Townville.

Deputies were called to the scene for a domestic dispute around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

They located an adult male that had been shot at least one time in the leg, deputies said.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Both Forensic Investigators and Criminal Investigations Detectives are responding.

