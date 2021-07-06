Deputies investigating after 2-month-old baby dies in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – A two-month-old baby died in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office.

According to the coroner’s report, the baby was co-sleeping in-between both parents surrounded by pillows. He was rushed to Bon Secours St. Francis and was described by nurses as being ‘cold to the touch’ when he arrived to the emergency room.

The emergency room staff tried to perform cardiac life support for one hour without success.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case to determine the manner of death.