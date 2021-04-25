Deputies investigating armed robbery at Greenville CVS

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Greenville CVS Pharmacy Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened at the CVS at 2401 E. North Street in Greenville around 6:18 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies said a female entered the store and presented a black and silver handgun before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled in a burgundy-colored vehicle.

The suspect is described as being an hispanic female that is approximately 5’3″, 115 pounds wearing a black hoodie and black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

