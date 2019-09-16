Deputies investigating possible threat at Middle School of Pacolet

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after middle schoolers reported a potential threat at the Middle School of Pacolet.

Aly Myles, a spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District Three, said two students reported that another student “potentially made threats” while playing a video game.

The students reported the possible threat before the school day started on Monday morning.

School officials notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Myles said the student who reportedly made the threat has been removed while deputies investigate.

“District Three always encourages students to follow the ‘see something, say something’ principle and would like to thank the students for coming forward and sharing this information,” Myles said.