Deputies investigating possible threat at Middle School of Pacolet

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
classroom_WTHI_166387

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after middle schoolers reported a potential threat at the Middle School of Pacolet. 

Aly Myles, a spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District Three, said two students reported that another student “potentially made threats” while  playing a video game.

The students reported the possible threat before the school day started on Monday morning. 

School officials notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

Myles said the student who reportedly made the threat has been removed while deputies investigate. 

“District Three always encourages students to follow the ‘see something, say something’ principle and would like to thank the students for coming forward and sharing this information,” Myles said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store