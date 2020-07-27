Deputies investigating potential breach of trust at Thornblade Club in Greer

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
greenville county deputy cruiser_232718

(FILE)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a potential breach of trust at the Thornblade Club in Greer.

Interim general manager of the Thornblade Club, Steve Munch, issued a statement regarding the investigation on the club’s website.

In his statement, Munch said a former employee allegedly obtained an American Express card tied to the club which resulted in unauthorized charges of $110,000.

Munch wrote that the club contacted deputies in May and requested a criminal investigation into the unauthorized charges.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office confirms an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories