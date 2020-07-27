Deputies investigating potential breach of trust at Thornblade Club in Greer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a potential breach of trust at the Thornblade Club in Greer.

Interim general manager of the Thornblade Club, Steve Munch, issued a statement regarding the investigation on the club’s website.

In his statement, Munch said a former employee allegedly obtained an American Express card tied to the club which resulted in unauthorized charges of $110,000.

Munch wrote that the club contacted deputies in May and requested a criminal investigation into the unauthorized charges.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office confirms an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.