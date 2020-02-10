Deputies investigating stabbing on Suttles Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Spartanburg County.

According to deputies, it happened around 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Suttles Road in Chesnee. In a press release, deputies said when they got to the home, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

That man was taken to an area hospital, and deputies said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect in this case is a woman, who deputies said claimed responsibility for the stabbing.

According to deputies, it’s unclear right now if the stabbing was intentional. They are continuing to put the pieces together.

Deputies told us in a new release, there is no threat to the public.