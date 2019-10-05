Deputies look for naked man caught on video on McDowell Co. porches

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who has been caught on camera loitering naked on porches in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in at least one of the cases, the man tried to get inside a house.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was caught on camera on the porches of houses on Burma Road West multiple times including April 9, October 2, and October 3.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who has multiple tattoos including a large tattoo on his left shoulder blade.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or McDowell Co. 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.