Deputies looking for credit card fraud suspect in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Oconee County fraud suspect from Sheriff's Office

(From: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for a man they say used someone else’s credit card at two separate businesses.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used a credit card that did not belong to him for an “equipment exchange” at the Verizon Wireless store in Seneca on June 15.

A short time later, deputies say the same suspect used the card at Walmart for a charge of $1,528.92.

Deputies released photos of the suspect involved in the credit card fraud and are asking anyone with information on the location of the suspect to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

