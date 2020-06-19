Deputies looking for kids unlawfully taken in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on the whereabouts of four young children unlawfully taken from their court- ordered guardian.

On June 18, 7 year-old Cimaya Williams, 7-year-old Ibrahim Brown, 4-year-old Jahkari Franklin-Dogan and 6-year-old Jamari Franklin-Dogan were taken by their mother, 27 year-old Camille Clark during a scheduled visit at Frankie’s Fun Park.

This is located at 45 Park Woodruff Drive.

Suspect Jamille Clark (GCSO)

Cimaya Williams (GCSO)

Jamari Clark (GCSO)

Ibrahim (GCSO)

Jahkari Franklin- Dogan (GCSO)

The children were believed to be taken in a white sedan with possible Tennessee tags.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these children are asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.