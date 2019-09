GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating 26-year-old Justin Alexander Carter.

Deputies say he was last seen Friday Sept. 27 at about 4 a.m. at his house on River Watch Dr. in Greenville County.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red gym shorts, driving a blue Lexus G5350 with tag# 8667KS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.