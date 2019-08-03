Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man who left to sell gaming device

Anderson Co. Sheriffs are looking for Scott Davis.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing man in Anderson County.

They say Scott Davis was last seen on July 31 at about 8 p.m.

Davis’ wife told deputies that he was planning on selling a PlayStation at a friend’s house in Greenville County.

Scott left the residence without his cellphone and wallet, deputies said. When Scott left home, he was driving a gray Kia Rio.

Deputies say he is approximately 6’0 and 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

If you have any information regarding Scott’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-12057.