Deputies investigate after 1 person injured in Greenville Co. shooting

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 05:09 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:09 AM EDT

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects after a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning. 

Officers responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at the Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park on Holder Lane at about 2 a.m.

Deputies found an adult male victim who was shot at least one time. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries. 

Deputies say they are looking for two black males who left on foot. A track with a K9 was conducted, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

This incident is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

