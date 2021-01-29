Deputies make 9th arrest in burglary investigation at old Dunlop plant in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Friday they made another arrest in a burglary that happened at the old Dunlap plant in Westminster in 2019.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Tedmund Leon Smith, 49, of Westminster was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday.

Smith is accused of breaking into the plant between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2019, between Sept. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2019 and between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2019.

He is accused of causing damage to the plant during those incidents, which included damage to the walls, circuit breakers, the electrical conduit and the electrical grid.

Smith was charged in outstanding arrest warrants obtained by investigators with four counts each of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property. He was also charged with two counts each of petit larceny and grand larceny.

According to the release, Smith was being held on $71,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.