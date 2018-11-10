Deputies make drug bust while searching home in Rutherford Co. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travis Ledford (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) - Deputies in Rutherford County say they made a drug bust of a known convicted felon Friday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, they were investigating Travis Ledford for firearms violations when they executed a search warrant on his home on 1st Street in Forest City.

During the search, investigators say they found a .380 caliber pistol, 173 grams of Methampetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and various other drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

Deputies say they had received several complaints about Ledford firing weapons at the home.

Ledford was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center on $95,000 bond.