Deputies make drug bust while searching home in Rutherford Co.

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 03:45 PM EST

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) - Deputies in Rutherford County say they made a drug bust of a known convicted felon Friday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, they were investigating Travis Ledford for firearms violations when they executed a search warrant on his home on 1st Street in Forest City.

During the search, investigators say they found a .380 caliber pistol, 173 grams of Methampetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and various other drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

Deputies say they had received several complaints about Ledford firing weapons at the home.

Ledford was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center on $95,000 bond.

