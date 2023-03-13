SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested and charged a man Sunday for misusing 911 in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Michelin Warehouse located at 3601 Highway 101 in reference to a police complaint.

Deputies learned before their arrival that the suspect Rashawn Fuller, 31, called 911 a total of 12 times.

While speaking to dispatch, Fuller refused to give his location but continued telling dispatch that people were listening to his conversation

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located Fuller and asked him if he had called 911. Fuller denied.

Deputies said Fuller if he had a cellphone. Fuller told them his phone was dead. However, when deputies tried to call the phone number, it kept ringing.

After further investigation, deputies were able to link Fuller’s phone to the number that was calling dispatch from the location. Deputies also learned that Fuller was the only employee working inside the warehouse.

As Fuller was placed under arrested, he admitted to calling 911, but claimed to deputies that his life was threatened by a woman due to him no longer wanting to take her anywhere.

Fuller was charged with unlawful use of 911. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.