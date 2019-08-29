Deputies: Man facing charges after holding wife, 5-year-old son at gunpoint

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Marion man has been charged after pointing a gun at his wife and 5-year-old son.

Austin Bartlett, 28, has been charged with two counts pointing a gun, two counts of kidnapping and one count of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marion Police arrested Bartlett on Aug. 13 after he went to the Bojangles’ on Sugar Hill Road threatened his wife, who was working, and the business.

During an investigation, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives spoke with Bartlett’s wife. She told them that Bartlett held her and their 5-year-old son at gunpoint during a “rage” and refused to let them leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Bartlett had been previously charged with animal cruelty.