Deputies: Man facing sex charge involving a minor in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.

Gregory Lawton Suits, 34, of Lexington, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14.

After an investigation that started on March 16, deputies said they believe the incident happened between 2009 and 2011.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to call the Crimes Against Children unit at (864) 467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.