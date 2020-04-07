1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Deputies: Man facing sex charge involving a minor in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gregory Suits (Source: GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.

Gregory Lawton Suits, 34, of Lexington, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14.

After an investigation that started on March 16, deputies said they believe the incident happened between 2009 and 2011.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to call the Crimes Against Children unit at (864) 467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories