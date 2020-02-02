Deputies: Missing Graham Co. teen girl may be with man she met online

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing teen girl believed to be in danger in Graham County.

Deputies say on Saturday, they responded to a residence in the Sweetgum Community of Graham County for a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Adrian “Grace” Burchfield is believed to be with a man who has identified himself as “John Waller,” allegedly from Oklahoma.

Deputies say there has been ongoing online communication between the alleged victim and the suspect.

A BOLO has been issued for both of them, and the juvenile has been entered into NCIC as missing/endangered.

Adrian “Grace” Burchfield, 17, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Deputies are working to obtain a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 828-479-3352.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store