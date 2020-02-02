Deputies: Missing Graham Co. teen girl may be with man she met online

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing teen girl believed to be in danger in Graham County.

Deputies say on Saturday, they responded to a residence in the Sweetgum Community of Graham County for a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Adrian “Grace” Burchfield is believed to be with a man who has identified himself as “John Waller,” allegedly from Oklahoma.

Deputies say there has been ongoing online communication between the alleged victim and the suspect.

A BOLO has been issued for both of them, and the juvenile has been entered into NCIC as missing/endangered.

Adrian “Grace” Burchfield, 17, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Deputies are working to obtain a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 828-479-3352.