WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – When the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office went to find a man they said was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Monday, they found him drunk, naked and yelling.

Taylor Judson Hutcherson, 35, was arrested Monday morning and charged with one count each of criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure, assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hutcherson and a woman were walking from Atlanta to Greenville and stopped at a convenience store Oconee County for food and water on Sunday, then went to set up a camp near Interstate 85.

During the course of their stay, Hutcherson is accused of inappropriately touching the woman and picking up a stick which he tried to hit her with.

The woman ran from the camp to a nearby business and called law enforcement.

When sheriff’s deputies went to find Hutcherson they said they found him walking around naked and yelling. They said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Paramedics were called for a health check on both Hutcherson and the woman. The woman

was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Hutcherson was arrested and given a $36,345 secured bond.