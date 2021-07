BUNCOMBE CO. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from the Arden area of Buncombe County.

Tristan Millsaps, 15, is approximately 5’ 1” and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Tristan may have a mustache and was last seen on June 28 around 7 p.m. at his residence in Arden.

Anyone with information about the location of Tristan Millsaps is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.