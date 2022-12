CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in November.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Michelle Deaton, 43, was last seen on Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney.

Amanda Michelle Deaton (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deaton was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson jacket and blue jeans with she left a family member’s house around dark on Nov. 30.

Deputies do not suspect any foul play at this time.