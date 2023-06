SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crime that took place in Spartanburg County over a week ago is under investigation.

Spartanburg County deputies released Ring doorbell camera footage of a person carrying a TV from the home, located in the northern part of the county, to a car.

Deputies said the person and the occupants of the car may have information about the investigation. They are asking that anyone able to identify the person and car email cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org.