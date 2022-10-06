UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from the detention center.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.

44-year-old David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention Center in Jonesville by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence.

The sheriff’s office said they believe he is still in the county.

Sheriff Jeff Bailey said this isn’t the first time he’s escaped from a correctional facility.

“He was actually serving time and escaped there, I think it was just for a day. I mean, he was out for a day before they captured him,” said Sheriff Bailey.

Strickland was in jail on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Bailey said they are still interviewing family and acquaintances to try and get more information.

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest and prosecution can receive up to a $1,000 reward.