Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Greenville, Sheriff Hobart Lewis says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

According to Sheriff Lewis, deputies were looking for a suspect who had outstanding warrants near Long Forest Drive in Greenville. They located the suspect in the nearby woods, and an altercation ensued between deputies and the suspect.

Sheriff Lewis says the suspect pulled a weapon on a deputy, and the deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 7 News that they responded to the area of Long Forest Drive in Greenville around 5:06 p.m. in regards to an officer-involved shooting.

