Deputies receive 100+ tips after elderly couple killed in Moore County home

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continues for the person or people responsible for murdering an elderly couple in Moore County.

As of Sunday, the home of D.P. and Mary Lou Black remained an active crime scene. The 91-year-old businessman and his 86-year-old wife were found dead at their Roseland Road home in Aberdeen Friday.

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office found the couple while doing a welfare check.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields tells CBS17 an employee requested one when Mary Lou Black never picked them up for work. Deputies found D.P. Black on the porch, and his wife inside the home just before 6 p.m. Friday.

“When I found out about it, I said ‘no way’ because he [D.P.] was so quiet and always mind his business when you’d see him,” said Sharonda Shaw, who used to live down the road from the Blacks.

Shaw said she would always see D.P. Black driving around town in his white pick-up truck, or trying to help someone find work, something he was well-known for in Aberdeen.

“They could call him up and say ‘you got any work?’ and if he didn’t have a lot of work, he would have a little something to get them by for the day or for the week,” Shaw said of the man’s generosity. “So it’s gonna be hard, and a lot of people are gonna really miss that man for what he’s done for the community.”

Since offering a $2,000 cash reward for information in their murder, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office has received more than 100 tips.

“He was very well known and there’s a lot of people that probably know something,” said Shaw.

Fields tells CBS17 that some tips were repetitive, but that any bit of information helps. Deputies were scattered across the county on Sunday following up on leads.

Shaw hopes one will lead to an arrest.

“To ride past his house and know he’s gone, it’s gonna be heartbreaking,” said Shaw. “My heart goes out to his family and I truly hope justice will be served for Mr. Black and his wife.”