Deputies release new details in York Co. triple death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have released new details in a triple death investigation on Griggs Rd. in York County.

On July 31, deputies and a Department of Social Services representative conducted a well-being check and discovered three deceased individuals in the home.

Thomas Stephen Gardner, Jr., 45, was found deceased in the home, deputies said.

Through the investigation, they discovered he died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound days prior to the discovery.

Susan Allred Garner, 74, and Ruth Olivia Allred, 77, were also found deceased in the home.

Deputies say Gardner had died in November 2015 and Allred had died approximately six months later.

They say this was explained through a suicide note left by Thomas Gardner.

In the note, Gardner also explained he did not report the deaths out of fear he would be blamed.

The York County Coroner’s autopsy and toxicology report shows the manner of death for Susan Garner as “undetermined.” Manner of death for Ruth Allred was “natural.”

York County Detectives have no indication of foul play in the deaths of Ruth Allred or Susan Gardner. However, it is believed Thomas Gardner wrapped the bodies and left them in a room of the home until their discovery on July 31st.

Detectives believe Thomas Gardner failed to report the deaths as to continue to benefit financially from government benefits.

This case is administratively closed and no charges have been filed, deputies said.