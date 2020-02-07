Coroner responding to apartment shooting on Cherry St. in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Co. deputies. Pendleton Police and the coroner are responding to a shooting investigation on Cherry St Ext in Pendleton.



Anderson Co. Detective and Forensic Investigators have been asked to assist and are on their way to the scene at Edgewood Square Apartments.



Injuries and number of persons involved are unknown at this time.

The Anderson Co. Coroner is responding.

Deputies say the scene is still active, but they believe there is not threat to the public at large.

Check back for updates.