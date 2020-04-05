Deputies respond to deadly shooting incident on Bell Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly shooting incident is under investigation in Anderson County.

Anderson County deputies and the coroner’s office responded to Bell Rd. at about 3 p.m. Sunday in reference to two deceased persons.

The incident remains under investigation. Their identities have not yet been released.

Detectives and forensic investigators are responding to the scene at this time, deputies say.

They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.