Deputies respond to Laurens Co. 55 high school for safety concern

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have been requested out of an abundance of caution at Laurens County District 55 High School for a safety concern on Friday, according to the school district.

School district officials say no incident has happened, and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies are there investigating as a precautionary measure. The school is currently in a “hold pattern,” which means students and faculty are in a secured and supervised location.

The sheriff’s office says they were made aware of electronic messages circulating around Laurens High School, and are investigating.

The superintendent is sending a message to parents at this time.

