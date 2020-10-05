1 dead after shooting at CVS in Greenville Co.

Deputies at scene of reported shooting at CVS store on East North Street in Greenville Co., October 5, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a shooting in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the CVS at the corner of East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive shortly before 6:00pm.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call about gunshots before they found a man who had been shot at least one time. The victim later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.