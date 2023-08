BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a home following a reported shooting in Boiling Springs on Monday.

According to deputies, the incident took place along Belcher Road. Neighbors told 7NEWS that they heard a gunshot but always hear gunshots in that area.

Officers said that the incident seems to be a family disturbance.

A woman has been detained at this time.

